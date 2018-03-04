EXCLUSIVE!

Charlene the Hot Mess Breaks Down the 2018 Oscar Nominees in Her Hilarious Sassy Style

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 12:49 PM

Charlene the Hot Mess is sounding off!

The beloved sassy character of viral star Ava Ryan stopped for a visit with E!'s Erin Lim to talk all things 2018 Oscars. Not one to play coy about her opinions, Charlene got right to dishing on this year's Academy Award contenders. 

Who is taking home the year's Best Picture statue? "Get Out, because people say that to me all the time," she quipped. 

While Jordan Peele's directorial debut has shaken the country, Charlene can think of a few things that have scared her even more. "Bugs and small talk with humans you don't know," the pint-sized star added.  

Before a carrot and ranch dressing snack break, Charlene revealed her favorite thing about Dunkirk. Drumroll please! "Harry Styles," she said simply. 

The chat came to a grand finale when the youngster dished out a suggested hairstyle  for Best Actress nominee Frances McDormand. Then, in true hot mess fashion, she got comfortable on set and prepared for a nap. 

To find out what that advice was, catch the hilarious segment with Charlene herself in E!'s clip above!

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.

