Chloë Grace Moretz Sends Her Love to Brooklyn Beckham on His 19th Birthday

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 9:13 AM

Brooklyn Beckham &amp;amp; Chloe Grace Moretz

Another year older, another year filled with love. 

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's firstborn Brooklyn Beckhamrang in his 19th birthday on Sunday and it did not go unnoticed by the most important people in his life, including his on-again girlfriendChloe Grace Moretz

The actress commemorated her beau's special day with a social media shoutout, writing, "Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn" along with a photo of her man mid-laugh. 

The couple also rang in his birthday in style together over some seriously lit dessert: cotton candy set aflame. Moretz shared a clip on her Instagram story and panned to her cheerful boyfriend inside a hot spot. 

Photos

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz's Cutest Moments

Meanwhile, the teen's famous mom and dad also gushed over their son with help from his two younger brothers and sister. "We all love you so much!!" mama Victoria wrote to her son with a photo of her four kids all together. "So many kisses from us all!! We are so proud of you." Note the adorable thumbs up from 6-year-old little sis, Harper Beckham

Romeo Beckham, 15, dubbed Brooklyn "the best brother in the world."I actually cannot believe you are 19!!!!! I hope you have the best day possible," his sibling sweetly penned on Instagram. 

"Happy Birthday big boy," dad David wrote. "So proud of the man you have grown into .... Be passionate , be proud , be humble & be you."

All together now: Awwww! 

Happy Birthday, Brooklyn!

