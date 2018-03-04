Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Cuddle Up on First Red Carpet Since Wedding

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Mar. 4, 2018 8:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for FIJI Water

These newlyweds have made their red carpet debut!

After surprisingly tying the knot a week agoEmily Ratajkowski and her new hubby, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, turned the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards into one star-studded date night. 

For their first red carpet walk as wife and husband, the new Mr. and Mrs. were not shy about canoodling in front of photographers as the model snuggled her beau's cheek. From the looks of it, there was no shortage of smiles on these lovebirds' faces!

"Emily looked so in love with her husband," a source told E! News. "She kept staring at him smiling and was touching his face a lot. They were by each other's side the entire time before the show started. Emily rested her head on his shoulder and really looked truly happy."

Photos

Surprise, We’re Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

Emily Ratajkowsi

Instagram

It was just nine days ago the couple said "I do" at what appeared to be a New York City courthouse. "Sooo I have a surprise," she teased on social media at the time. "I got married today."

The surprise nuptials also featured Internet personality The Fat Jewish and Emily's adorable pug. In addition to new gold bands cementing their love, Bear-McClard also sported two rings that read "Em" and "Rata" and the pair opted for casual chic attire on their big day. 

While last week's wedding marks the first public confirmation of their relationship, they are already making the red carpet all the more adorable. 

Congrats again, you two!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emily Ratajkowski , Couples , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz Sends Her Love to Brooklyn Beckham on His 19th Birthday

Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2017

Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

Oscars, Statue, Trophy

Oscars 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Branded: Angelina Jolie, Oscars 2002

The Most Timeless Oscars Red Carpet Moments Ever, According to the Hosts of E! Live 360

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard

Chanel Iman Is Married! Model Ties the Knot With Sterling Shepard

Andy Samberg, 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

2018 Independent Spirit Awards: Everything You Haven't Seen on TV

David Ogden Stiers

M*A*S*H Star David Ogden Stiers Dead at Age 75 After Cancer Battle

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -