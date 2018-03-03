Chanel Iman Is Married! Model Ties the Knot With Sterling Shepard

Courtesy Philip Ducasse
by Lindsay Farber | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 9:52 PM
A huge congrats is in order for Chanel Iman!
E! News can confirm that following a whirlwind four month engagement, the Victoria's Secret Angel tied the knot with New York Giants' Sterling Shepard in front of family and friends on Saturday evening.
Before the wedding, which was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the model's friends and family took to social media to share images before the couple said their "I dos."
Model Jourdan Dunn appears to be in the wedding party, referring to herself as a "bridesmaid" on her Instagram Stories. While Odell Beckham Jr. was a groomsman at the wedding.
Prior to walking down the aisle, Shepard posted some images of football-themed desserts.
Back in December, the 25-year-old wide receiver popped the question with a stunning rose gold sparkler on Iman's 27th birthday. She later posted a photo to her Instagram account sharing the news:
"A night full of tears of happiness. I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs."
After meeting at Victor Cruz's birthday party in November 2016, the supermodel began dating the NFL star.
"When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp," she revealed to People in August. Shepard added, "I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that."
Congrats to the gorgeous newlyweds!
