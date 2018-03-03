M*A*S*H Star David Ogden Stiers Dead at Age 75 After Cancer Battle

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 6:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
David Ogden Stiers

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

TV legend and voiceover actor David Ogden Stiers died on Saturday at the age of 75 after losing his battle with bladder cancer, E! News can confirm.

The late actor is best known for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III in the iconic television show, M*A*S*H, as John Cusack's father in Better Off Dead and for voicing the role of the uptight clock Cogsworth in the animated classic, Beauty and the Beast.

Rep confirmed to E! News that Stiers passed away this morning.

Stiers was nominated for two Emmy awards for his portrayal of Winchester in 1981 and 1982.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Cogsworth, Beauty &amp;amp; the Beast, David Ogden Stiers

Disney

David Ogden Stiers, MASH

20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Stiers also voiced roles in other Disney films including Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Lilo & Stitch.

 

In 2009, Stiers finally came out in the Oklahoma City blog gossip-boy.com. He said, "I am [gay]. Very proud to be so." 

TMZ, who was first to report the news of the actor's passing, reports that Stiers died peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon.

 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Top Stories , Apple News , Disney
Latest News
ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Ultrasound of Her Baby Boy

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Elton John

Sir Elton John Responds After Storming Offstage Mid-Concert Due to Handsy Fan

Cindy Crawford, Richard Gere, Oscar Chic

The Oscars' All-Time Most Glamorous Red-Carpet Couples

Jenna Fischer, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Jenna Fischer Runs into Kim Kardashian and Sisters in Japan

Margot Robbie, Spirit Awards

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Stars' Looks

Fergie, The Forum

Fergie Returns to the Stage After National Anthem Fiasco

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -