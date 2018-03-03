Chrissy Teigen Shares First Ultrasound of Her Baby Boy

Oh look, it's a face!
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting a son in June, took to social media on Saturday to share her first sonogram of her unborn son. Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, gave fans a peek at the baby boy's face—which fans can almost make out in the image in the ultrasound.
Along with the photo, the funny lady, who revealed last week that she fears she will suffer from postpartum depression after the birth of her son, wrote on Twitter, "Hello I'm a bebe boy kinda."
Teigen announced the news with the help of the couple's daughter Luna Simone Stephens in an adorable Instagram on Nov. 21.
"Luna, what's in here?" Teigen can be heard asking in the video post, talking about her stomach.
"Baby!" Luna replied.
The post was captioned, "It's John's!" Legend commented on the post, "Maury will have the final word on this."
The couple, who tied the knot back in 2013, welcomed Luna in April 2016.
N.Ignatovich / BACKGRID
While the proud mama may have a hint of what her baby boy's face will look like, the star admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently she has no clue what the kiddo's going to be called.
The 32-year-old said, "Boy names are really tough. I don't even think he will have a middle name because we can't even think of a first name."
She explained how she came up with the unique name of Luna for her daughter.
"There was a blood moon happening. It was a very beautiful night, really big vivid red mood and just gorgeous," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. I have a love for space. I think about space camp all the time and my days at space camp as youngster. And so I thought Luna was just perfect."
The social media star has been keeping her fans updated on her second pregnancy.
After attending the 2018 Grammy awards together in New York City, Teigen announced that the two were having a son.
"Mama and her baby boy," Teigen wrote on Instagram on Jan. 28.
Looks like all is still well for the expectant couple!