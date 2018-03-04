Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

It's time for Hollywood's biggest night, the 2018 Oscars!
E! News is there, on and off the red carpet, to give you a special insider's look, with behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the live TV broadcast.
Refresh this page for updates on what you didn't see at the awards.
During the Show:
Jennifer Lawrence and BFF Emma Stone spotted drinking wine in the downstairs bar at the Dolby Theatre. They appeared to be in great spirits and Lawrence was overheard saying she had "nothing to do" but present one award. The two later headed to the bathroom together.
Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann greeted Lawrence and posed for a group photo. Mann got a drink at the bar while Apatow took another, sillier photo with Lawrence and Stone.
Nominee Margot Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerley and her mom walked into the downstairs bar. There, they met the actress' I, Tonya co-star Allison Janney, who handed her a drink with a lime, which she then passed to her mother.
Robbie spotted fellow nominee Saoirse Robin by the ramp and stopped to chat with her. At one point, they high-fived each other. Laerence and Stone later joined Robbie.
Emily Blunt walked to the bar arm-in-arm with an unidentified woman and chatted with Stone.
Gina Rodriguez and boyfriend Joe LoCicero were spotted grabbing a glass of Champagne at the bar.
Ronan and several other people gathered around her Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig as she showed them something on her phone. They all said, "Awwww," then cheered, toasted and said congratulations to Gerwig.
Get Out director Jordan Peele chatted with Maya Rudolph and another couple in the bar.
Also spotted at the bar: Olympic alpine skier Lindsay Vonn, fellow Olympians Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu, Timothée Chalamet, Ashley Judd, Taraji P. Henson with friends, Molly Sims, Laurie Metcalf and her daughter Zoe Perry.
Just Before the Show:
Nicole Kidman walked into the Dolby Theatre and had a lively conversation with Sally Hawkins. She also stopped to chat with and embrace Meryl Streep.
On the Oscars Red Carpet:
Peele was joined by wife and actress Chelsea Peretti, Sam Rockwell arrived with longtime partner and actress Leslie Bibb, Ansel Elgort was accompanied by girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Kobe Bryant brought wife Vanessa Bryant. (See photos of hot couples on the Oscars red carpet).
Nominee Allison Janney, wearing a red gown, entered the Dolby Theatre skipping the stairs.
Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino were spotted waiting in line for the Oscars 2018 E! Glambot at the end of the carpet. Judd, wearing a strapless violet gown, ran into some friends, who complimented her on her look. She thanked them graciously.
The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss, chewing gum, took photos with fans as she walked the red carpet.
Rippon, who recently helped Team USA's figure skating team win a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, walked the red carpet in a bondage-themed outfit. He was accompanied by Mirai. The two slowly make their way down the carpet and paused to fix their outfits. A person later complimented Rippon on his look, to which he responded, "Thank you, just something subtle."
Kelly Ripa, accompanied by husband Mark Consuelos, talked to E! News' host and her Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest about her Oscars role, saying, "As soon as they hand them the Academy Award, they turn around, they come right to us backstage. We have candy set up there; we have a full bar. We serve tequila and apparently no one else here does so that's the key!"
Miguel and friends had fun at the Glambot as well. The singer, who is performing the Oscar-nominated song "Remember Me" from Coco, also talked to Seacrest, saying, "I do know how much it means and I want to represent for all the Latinos out there. I really, really do. I'm honored. I'm honored."
The 2018 Oscars aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.