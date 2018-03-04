Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

It's time for Hollywood's biggest night, the 2018 Oscars!

E! News is there, on and off the red carpet, to give you a special insider's look, with behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the live TV broadcast.

Refresh this page for updates on what you didn't see at the awards.

During the Show:

Jennifer Lawrence and BFF Emma Stone spotted drinking wine in the downstairs bar at the Dolby Theatre. They appeared to be in great spirits and Lawrence was overheard saying she had "nothing to do" but present one award. The two later headed to the bathroom together.

Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann greeted Lawrence and posed for a group photo. Mann got a drink at the bar while Apatow took another, sillier photo with Lawrence and Stone.

Nominee Margot Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerley and her mom walked into the downstairs bar. There, they met the actress' I, Tonya co-star Allison Janney, who handed her a drink with a lime, which she then passed to her mother.

Robbie spotted fellow nominee Saoirse Robin by the ramp and stopped to chat with her. At one point, they high-fived each other. Laerence and Stone later joined Robbie.

Emily Blunt walked to the bar arm-in-arm with an unidentified woman and chatted with Stone.

Gina Rodriguez and boyfriend Joe LoCicero were spotted grabbing a glass of Champagne at the bar.

Ronan and several other people gathered around her Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig as she showed them something on her phone. They all said, "Awwww," then cheered, toasted and said congratulations to Gerwig.

Get Out director Jordan Peele chatted with Maya Rudolph and another couple in the bar.

Also spotted at the bar: Olympic alpine skier Lindsay Vonn, fellow Olympians Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu, Timothée Chalamet, Ashley Judd, Taraji P. Henson with friends, Molly Sims, Laurie Metcalf and her daughter Zoe Perry.