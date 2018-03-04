Oscars 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Award Show

It's almost time for Hollywood's biggest night, the 2018 Oscars!

E! News will be there, on and off the red carpet, to give you a special insider's look, with behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the live TV broadcast.

Who is expected to be there? Well, presenters include Sandra Bullock,Nicole Kidman,Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Jennifer Garner, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Ansel Elgort, Tiffany Hadish, Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez, Kelly Marie Tran, Zendaya, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o and Christopher Walken.

In addition, guests will of course include nominees—the list includes Allison Janney of I, Tonya, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya and director Jordan Peele, Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan and The Post star and multiple Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony.

Check back here on Oscars Sunday for info on what you didn't see at the awards.