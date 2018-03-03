Demi Lovato Helps Friend Stage Proposal at Her Concert

Demi Lovato

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Demi Lovato and her fans were moved to tears on Friday night as two of her friends got engaged onstage at her concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

She invited American Idol alum Rayvon Owen onstage. His partner and Lovato's other friend Shane Bitney Crone then surprised him by entering via a trapdoor onstage. Crone then took Owen's hand, professed his love for him, got down on one knee and proposed as the singer watched from the side. Owen said yes and the men kissed as the audience cheered.

"Yay!" Lovato said, running to hug them both.

"What some of you don't know is that these are two of my really close friends and I've gotten to watch Shane go through so much and come out on the other side...such a strong person who's now found the love of his life," she said, tearing up. 

"I'm so happy guys," she said. "I'm so f--king happy." 

Photos

Celebs Who Helped People Carry Out Wedding Proposals

After the proposal, Demi performed "Yes" while the engaged couple sat on chairs onstage and a video montage of their love story was screened.

Also during the show, supporting act DJ Khaled surprised fans during his set by bringing out special guests including Diddy, TinasheJaden SmithChris Brown, who got the loudest cheers, and Fergie, who gave her first performance since she sang the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game two weeks ago and was publicly mocked over her rendition.

Celebs such as Kobe Bryant, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz were spotted in the crowd.

Lovato joins a growing list of singers who have helped people carry out wedding proposals onstage at their concerts.

The group includes Adele, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Justin Timberlake.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

