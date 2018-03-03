Razzies 2018 Winners Include Tom Cruise and Emoji Movie

How to describe the big winner of the 2018 Razzies? How about, [poop emoji]?

This year's Golden Raspberry Awards, honoring the worst in film, were announced on Friday, two days before the 2018 Oscars.

The animated film The Emoji Movie, starring the likes of T.J. Miller, James Corden and Anna Faris, was the big "winner," captured the prize for Worst Picture as well as Worst Screen Combo, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay.

Tom Cruise "won" a Razzie for Worst Actor for his role in The Mummy, while actor Tyler Perry was given the title of Worst Actress for BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween. Mel Gibson and Kim Basinger also "won" for their supporting roles in Daddy's Home 2 and Fifty Shades Freed, the latter of which was also dubbed Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.