Tori Spelling Returns to Social Media After Alleged “Nervous Breakdown”

Tori Spelling appears to be in good spirits while wishing her youngest son Beau a happy 1st birthday on social media.

The 44-year-old mom of five just posted for the first time since cops were called to her and Dean McDermott's home on two separate occasions earlier this week.

In the video, which she uploaded to her Instagram account, Tori can be heard saying, "Who's 1 today?" while the couple's baby boy giggles and coos.

She captioned the video, "Happy 1st birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday? Ha ha… Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I <3 You SO much!!"

As E! News previously reported, cops were first called to Tori and Dean's home on Wednesday night to investigate a break-in, which turned out to be a false alarm.