Find Out if Mama June Is Ready to Marry Her Boyfriend Geno

Love is in the air for Mama June and Geno!

Fans have gotten to know the man who stole the reality TV star's heart on this season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, but does June really envision a future with Geno? Absolutely! In a new interview with E! News, June weighs in on a possible trip down the aisle.

"You never know what the future holds," she teased. "Right now, I'm very much still in love with him. Very, very happy. I don't see [the relationship] ending anytime soon."

June described Geno as "very supportive," especially as she underwent surgeries to correct her eyesight. "He's there through everything," she added, "Like just by my side through it all."