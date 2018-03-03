Saturday Savings: Hurry! Jennifer Lopez's UGG Boots Are on Sale!

When Jennifer Lopez is off-duty, you can catch her wearing ultra-comfortable, fur-lined boots.

On set of Second Act, the triple threat took a break from working and switched out her shoes for the UGG Bailey Button Boots—a super relatable decision. Paired with grey denim, a red sweater, blue scarf and black puff coat, her camel-toned boots don't match, yet still look great with her ensemble. They're versatile.

Best of all, they're perfect for tired feet. UGG, and boots like the cult favorite, have build a reputation for comfort and warmth, no matter the weather conditions of your hometown. Lightweight, soft and plush, you can find them in classrooms, under the desks of corporate offices and in most homes.

The only thing that would keep some for buying J. Lo's boots is the price. But, today, that changes.