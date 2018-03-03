Mary J. Blige's Best Red Carpet Looks This Year: What's Your Favorite?

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 6:04 AM
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Mary J. Blige is a force to be reckoned with, especially on the red carpet.
On Sunday, the singer-turned-actress will attend the Oscars 2018 with two nominations for the Netflix film, Mudbound: "Best Supporting Actress" and "Best Original Song." And, with so much to celebrate, you can be sure that she will be radiant on the red carpet.
In true diva-like form, the songwriter is confident and daring, unafraid to wear bold colors, curve-hugging silhouettes and textures you'd be curious enough to touch. In this year alone, she's stunned with a golden yellow gown, all-white after Labor Day (a rule that is clearly outdated) and a variety of fabrics.
With a double nomination, Sunday's dress will surely be the most memorable. However, it will be hard to top what she's worn thus far.
Check out her 2018 red carpet style below!
Mary J. Blige is purely beautiful at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon.
The singer beams on the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards red carpet.
For the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the star dressed in curve-hugging, wine-toned gown.
The singer-turned-actress stunned in a black and white asymmetrical gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Based on Mary's ensemble for the Critics' Choice Awards, all that glitters is gold.
The Golden Globes red carpet wasn't the same after the singer strutted through in a metallic and velvet gown.
