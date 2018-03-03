Mary J. Blige's Best Red Carpet Looks This Year: What's Your Favorite?

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Mary J. Blige

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige is a force to be reckoned with, especially on the red carpet.

On Sunday, the singer-turned-actress will attend the Oscars 2018 with two nominations for the Netflix film, Mudbound: "Best Supporting Actress" and "Best Original Song." And, with so much to celebrate, you can be sure that she will be radiant on the red carpet.

In true diva-like form, the songwriter is confident and daring, unafraid to wear bold colors, curve-hugging silhouettes and textures you'd be curious enough to touch. In this year alone, she's stunned with a golden yellow gown, all-white after Labor Day (a rule that is clearly outdated) and a variety of fabrics. 

Photos

Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Oscars

With a double nomination, Sunday's dress will surely be the most memorable. However, it will be hard to top what she's worn thus far.

Check out her 2018 red carpet style below! 

Mary J. Blige, Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Angelic White

Mary J. Blige is purely beautiful at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon.

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Golden Goddess

The singer beams on the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards red carpet.

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Dom Perignon

Fine as Wine

For the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the star dressed in curve-hugging, wine-toned gown.

Article continues below

Mary J. Blige, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Pretty Petals

The singer-turned-actress stunned in a black and white asymmetrical gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Mary J. Blige, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Glittering Gold

Based on Mary's ensemble for the Critics' Choice Awards, all that glitters is gold.

Mary J. Blige, 2018 Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

Regal Diva

The Golden Globes red carpet wasn't the same after the singer strutted through in a metallic and velvet gown.

Article continues below

Mary J. Blige, W Magazine, 2018 Golden Globes Party Pics

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine

Tempting Texture

For W Magazine's Celebration of its 'Best Performances' Portfolio, Mary shook things up with a tulle dress, leather jacket and chunky gold jewelry.

RELATED ARTICLE: Every Dress Octavia Spencer Has Worn on the Red Carpet This Year

RELATED ARTICLE: Moisturizers That Celebs Like Janelle Monáe Use on the Red Carpet

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mary J. Blige , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Red Carpet , Life/Style , Oscars , 2018 Oscars
Latest News
ESC: Saturday Savings, Jennifer Lopez

Saturday Savings: Hurry! Jennifer Lopez's UGG Boots Are on Sale!

ESC: Black Panther Beauty

4 Mind-Blowing Secrets Behind the Makeup in Black Panther

ESC: Meghan Markle

Jennifer Lopez Is a Fan of Meghan Markle's Pre-Wedding Facial, Too

ESC: Best Dressed, Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne Pairs Dior Underwear With a Suit and More Best Dressed

ESC: Octavia Spencer, Golden Globe Awards

Every Dress Octavia Spencer Has Worn on the Red Carpet This Year

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen's Street Style PJs Bring New Meaning to Comfy Chic

ESC: Janelle Monae

Moisturizers That Celebs Like Janelle Monáe Use on the Red Carpet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -