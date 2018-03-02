See the Gun Control Pin Many Stars Will Be Wearing to the 2018 Oscars

Celebrities are gearing up to show their support for gun control at this year's Oscars.

According to People, stars will be raising awareness by donning a Wear Orange to Prevent Gun Violence pin from Michael Bloomberg's advocacy group, Everytown for Gun Safety.

In addition to supporting gun control, many celebrities plan to wear the black and white Time's Up pin that caught the attention of viewers at the Golden Globes earlier this year, as well.

In past months, Everytown has included celebrities in their PSAs to help spread the word, most recently Julianne Moore and Emma Stone following the tragic Las Vegas shooting in October that killed 58 people. Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd have also appeared in the videos to lend support.