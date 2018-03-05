Megan Keeps Having Terrible Flashbacks to Her Kidnapping During Her Engagement Party on The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

She still hasn't forgotten! 

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle West (Josh Henderson) are supposed to tie the knot on The Arrangement season two. At the end of last season, it was uncertain if Megan was even going to go through with it. You know, considering the fact that she's planning the destruction of the Institute For the Higher Mind. However, it looks like all is forgiven...or so it seems. 

"Tonight is extra special, because we're here to celebrate the engagement of two people I care about deeply—the shining lights of this family," Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) shares in his engagement toast. "And the beautiful wedding that we're all going to be a part of."

Watch

Stakes Are High For Kyle and Megan on The Arrangement

While everyone's thoughts are preoccupied with the couple's soon-to-be wedding, Megan has other things on her mind. Things like her kidnapping, forced indoctrination and the fact that she's legally contracted to marry the man that let it all happen. 

While she seemed confident in her decision to burn the whole thing to the ground last season, it looks like in the season two premiere, she's still dealing with a bit of the trauma from the experience. Will she be able to destroy The Institute and salvage her relationship with the man who loves her most? 

See it all go down in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , The Arrangement , Christine Evangelista , Josh Henderson , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Frances McDormand, 2018 Oscars

Frances McDormand Loses Her Oscar at the 2018 Governors Ball

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Here's What's Inside the Lunchboxes Jimmy Kimmel Gave Oscar Attendees

Siesta Key

Why Siesta Key Is More Than Just a Wannabe Version of The Hills

Achievement in Directing, The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, 2018 Oscars, Winners. 2018

Guillermo del Toro Reveals His Favorite Moments at the 2018 Oscars—Besides His Big Wins

Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars, Candids

Jennifer Lawrence, Jordan Peele, Meryl Streep and More Stars Caught in Candid Moments at the 2018 Oscars

Michael Vartan, The Arrangement 106

Michael Vartan Teases Major Conflict for Season 2 of The Arrangement: ''No One Wants to Watch People Have a Great Life''

Margot Robbie, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig and More Nominees Don Dazzling Designs at Vanity Fair's 2018 Oscars After-Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -