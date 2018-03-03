7 Things You Need to Know Before the 2018 Oscars

Oscar night is almost here!

This Sunday marks the 90th Academy Awards. Stars will flock to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the film work of their peers.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees back in January. While viewers won't know who wins until the opening of the envelope, they can still make predictions based on previous award show winners. Gary Oldman, for instance, is favored to win Best Actor after taking home a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for his work in Darkest Hour. Allison Janney is also expected to win Best Actress in a Supporting Role after winning back-to-back awards for her role in I, Tonya.

Still, there's so much more viewers need to know besides who's nominated. Don't worry! We have you covered. Here are seven things you need to know before the 2018 Oscars.