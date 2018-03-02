Jennifer Lopez Is a Fan of Meghan Markle's Pre-Wedding Facial, Too

The Buccal Massage is Hollywood's new and improved facelift.

Although it has technically been around since the '80s, only a few aestheticians in the world offer the treatment. Unique for its deep tissue massage for both the inside and outside of the face, the procedure lifts and sculpts over a series of visits. It isn't a one-and-done experience. In fact, you'll need eight to ten visits to see visible results.

For Danna Omari, the Founder of NYC-based NOY Skincare, it is a signature offering. For celebs Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss and bride-to-be Meghan Markle, it's natural prevention to aging skin.