The Bachelor Finale Sneak Peek: Becca Kufrin Calls Lauren Burnham "a Huge Threat"

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 2:12 PM
Arie, you've got some explaining to do.
It's down to two women on The Bachelor, and on Monday night, Arie Luyendyk Jr. will choose between Lauren Burnham and Becca Kufrin, a decision that likely won't be an easy one considering he's told both women he loves them. (And, of course, knowing how the season ends.)
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the first night of the ABC reality hit's unprecedented two-night finale, Becca, 27, has some tough questions to ask the race car driver, including some concerns brought up to her by his own family member about "the racing lifestyle."
In the video above, Becca mentions that one of his family members told her, "There's always going to be women around and probably trying to reach out to Arie." (Talk about awkward family time!)
When Arie tries to alleviate any of Becca's concerns by pointing out how secure she has seemed in their relationship throughout this entire process, we finally see the cracks in Becca's confidence.
"This entire process Arie keeps saying that I seem so confident, but the fact is I internally am freaking out because there's one other girl here still and she is a huge threat to me," she admits in an interview, referring to Lauren.
Hm...so we're guessing Arie has yet to tell Becca or Lauren, 25, that he has told both women he loves them?
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Unfortunately for him, that's the next question Becca has for Arie, even though she doesn't even want to "say Lauren's name" at this point. "I have to ask him tonight: Is he in love with two people at this point?"
Press play on the exclusive sneak peek above to see Arie and Becca's intense finale moment.
As E! News recently reported, though Arie proposes to Becca or Lauren at the end of the finale, he had a change of heart after filming, and is now dating the original runner-up. Yeah, you're not going to want to miss this finale, with Arie already bracing for the backlash.
"I think that people are going to understand me a lot more and understand the ending" Arie told E! News. "But this is my journey and this is about finding a lasting love and that road is not always the easiest. Hopefully people will understand more."
He later added that all of the negative commentary would ultimately be worth it, saying, "It's all about the ending and finding that person for yourself and that's the important part. I'm very happy."
The Bachelor's two-night finale airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. And in an unprecedented move, the third hour of Monday's finale will air unedited footage, something the franchise has never done before.
