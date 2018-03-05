See All the Amazing Before and After Revenge Body Transformation Pics From Season 2!

It's been a season of metamorphoses for the contestants on season two of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.

With the help of the show's dedicated celebrity trainers and Khloe Kardashian herself, these participants have shed some major weight, with one participant losing as much as 50 pounds!

But season two's cast shed more than just weight.

From getting back at an ex to digging deep into their pasts to create a brighter future, these Revenge Body participants have not only transformed their bodies but their minds and souls as well.

See their amazing before and after transformations in the pics below!

Miss an episode from season two? Catch up on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian on E! Now!

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Chad

E!

Chad

Weight Gained: 22 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Rebecca

E!

Rebecca

Weight Lost: 30 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Alexis

E!

Alexis

Weight Lost: 50 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Nicole

E!

Nicole

Weight Lost: 43 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Rocco

E!

Rocco

Weight Lost: 40 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Jennifer

E!

Jen

Weight Lost: 40 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Mike

E!

Mike

Weight Lost: 27 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Crysta

E!

Crysta

Weight Lost: 45 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Kevin

E!

Kevin

Weight Lost: 40 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Shayla

E!

Shayla

Weight Lost: 28 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Kelsey

E!

Kelsey

Weight Lost: 42 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Mayank

E!

Mayank

Weight Lost: 22.4 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Melissa

E!

Melissa

Weight Lost: 36 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Melody

E!

Melody

Weight Lost: 32 Pounds

Revenge Body 2, Before and After, Ken

E!

Ken

Weight Lost: 40 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Ashley

Weight Lost: 18 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Anjelica

Weight Lost: 20 Pounds

Revenge Body 107, Gabriela, Before & After

E!

Gabriela

Weight Lost: 30. 5 Pounds

Revenge Body 106, Ranella

E!

Ranella

Weight Lost: 40 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Jamie

Weight Lost: 60 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Tiffany

Weight Lost: 26 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Lauren

Weight Lost: 50 pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Jessy

Weight Lost: 30 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Dexter

Weight Lost: 47 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Sam

Weight Lost: 30.5 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Will

Weight Lost: 30 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Steph

Weight Lost: 27 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Jill

Weight Lost: 30 Pounds

Revenge Body, Before and After

E!

Nicole

Weight Lost: 50 Pounds

