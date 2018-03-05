See All the Amazing Before and After Revenge Body Transformation Pics From Season 2!

by Mona Khalifeh | Mon., Mar. 5, 2018 5:30 AM
It's been a season of metamorphoses for the contestants on season two of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.
With the help of the show's dedicated celebrity trainers and Khloe Kardashian herself, these participants have shed some major weight, with one participant losing as much as 50 pounds!
But season two's cast shed more than just weight.
From getting back at an ex to digging deep into their pasts to create a brighter future, these Revenge Body participants have not only transformed their bodies but their minds and souls as well.
See their amazing before and after transformations in the pics below!
Miss an episode from season two? Catch up on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian on E! Now!
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Weight Lost: 50 Pounds
Jennifer Lawrence, Jordan Peele, Meryl Streep and More Stars Caught in Candid Moments at the 2018 Oscars
Michael Vartan Teases Major Conflict for Season 2 of The Arrangement: ''No One Wants to Watch People Have a Great Life''
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!