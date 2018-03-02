Brad Pitt Is All Smiles During Surprise Oscars Party Appearance

Brad Pitt appeared to be in great spirits while making a surprise, brief appearance at the Gersh Agency's pre-2018 Oscars party on Thursday night.

Wearing a black jacket over a blue top and black pants, as well as a black scarf and hat, the Oscar-winning star arrived at the bash with his manager, Cynthia Pett-Dante. He was all smiles as he posed for photos alone and with her. He stayed for about half an hour. The party took place at the celebrity hotspot the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood. This marked a rare public appearance for Pitt, who is notoriously private.

"He was in and out so quick many people didn't even realize he had come," a source told E! News exclusively. "Brad had a big smile on his face and looked really happy, relaxed and healthy. He drank water as he chatted with friends."

"Everyone was excited he came even if it was brief," the source added. "Just seeing him out and happy was great."