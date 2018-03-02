Kerry Washington Has Officially Found Her Scandal Follow-Up and It Involves Reese Witherspoon

by Billy Nilles | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 10:33 AM

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington has already found her follow-up to Olivia Pope.

With just a few episodes left in Scandal's final season, the leading lady has officially found her next TV project, teaming up with Reese Witherspoon to star in and executive produce a limited series adaptation of Celeste Ng's best-selling novel Little Fires Everywhere, E! News has confirmed. And yes, for those keeping track at home, this marks Witherspoon's third (!!) TV series in the works, including the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies and the upcoming untitled Apple series co-starring Jennifer Aniston set in the world of morning TV.

25 TV Events to Get Excited About in 2018

The limited series has yet to find a home, though multiple premium cable networks and streaming outlets are bidding on the project, which will be produced by ABC Signature Studios, the cable-focused arm of ABC studios. 

Little Fires Everywhere, released just last year before becoming a September pick in Witherspoon's book club, follows the events that unfold when a controversial adoption of a Chinese-American baby divides the wealthy town of Shaker Heights, Ohio—and, more specifically, a landlord and her mysterious tenant, single mom Mia. Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected, Casual) will pen the script, as well as serve as executive producer and showrunner. Ng will also serve as a producer. 

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news.

Are you looking forward to Witherspoon and Washington joining forces on the small screen? And where do you hope Little Fires Everywhere winds up? Sound off in the comments below!

