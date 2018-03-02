Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Are Not Married, Rep Says

Clint Brewer/TC/Splash News
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall haven't tied the knot.
Rumors surfaced Friday that the couple of almost three years had wed, but the Ocean's 8 star's rep tells People that Bullock and Randall are not married. A source also tells us that the couple hasn't wed.
The duo, who first started dating in 2015 and moved in together in early 2016, have kept a very low profile throughout their romance.
In the fall of 2016, a source dished to E! News about the actress and the photographer's relationship and how they weren't in a rush to get married.
"They are pretty much married the way they act around each other and the amount of time they share with one another," the insider shared with us.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
"They are soulmates. They understand and respect one another. Their love is pretty deep and intense," the source added. "Marriage will come with time, but if they do get married, it will be private and under the radar. That's just the kind of couple they are, especially since Sandra's life was so exposed with her past relationship. Bryan respects that."
Bullock called it quits with Jesse James in 2010 after five years of marriage.
Over the summer, another source shared details about Bullock's life outside of Hollywood with Randall and her two kids, son Louis and daughter Laila.
"Sandy leads a normal life and really separates herself from the Hollywood hype when she is not promoting a movie or shooting a film," the insider said. "One of her favorite things to do is stay home with her kids and Bryan."
"Bryan is not only her partner but also her best friend," the source shared. "They have a very down-to-earth relationship. He won't ever be that dude that wants the spotlight or walks the red carpet. Bryan is just really supportive of Sandy. They seem like they've been together forever when you're in their presence."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM