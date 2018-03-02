Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Are Not Married, Rep Says

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall haven't tied the knot.

Rumors surfaced Friday that the couple of almost three years had wed, but the Ocean's 8 star's rep tells People that Bullock and Randall are not married. A source also tells us that the couple hasn't wed.

The duo, who first started dating in 2015 and moved in together in early 2016, have kept a very low profile throughout their romance.

In the fall of 2016, a source dished to E! News about the actress and the photographer's relationship and how they weren't in a rush to get married.

"They are pretty much married the way they act around each other and the amount of time they share with one another," the insider shared with us.