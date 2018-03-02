Terms and conditions for Academy Awards 2018 Nominate A Mate Competition

Oscars 2018 Competition – Win an E! goodie bag!

Terms and Conditions

Last updated: 2 March 2018

These Terms and Conditions relate to the competition "Oscars 2018 Competition – Win an E! goodie bag!" where entrants must leave a comment on the Promoter's Facebook Page and/or Promoter's Instagram Page to enter. Full details relating to entry are below -

DEFINITIONS:

"Competition": Oscars 2018 Competition – Win an E! goodie bag!

"Promoter's Twitter Account": No entry via Twitter.

"Promoter's Facebook Page": EEntertainmentUK (URL https://www.facebook.com/eonlineuk)

"Promoter's Instagram Account": eonlineuk (URL https://www.instagram.com/eonlineuk)

"Minimum Age": 18.

"Territory": UK and Éire.

"Prize": Two (2) Winners will each win two (2) E! branded goodie bags, which will each contain:

1 x E! Notebook

3 x E! pens

1 x E! bobble water bottle

1 x E! branded eye mask

1 x E! power bank

1 x E! branded chocolates

"Number of Winners": Two (2) Winners.

"Starting Time": 10:00:00 (GMT) on 4 March 2018.

"Closing Time": 12:00:00 (GMT) on 10 March 2018.

"Selection Period": From Closing Time until seven (7) clear day(s) after the Closing Time (inclusive).

"Notification Period": From Closing Time until fourteen (14) clear day(s) after the Closing Time (inclusive).

"Response Deadline": Twenty One (21) days after the date of the Prize Notification (see paragraph 8 below).

"Delivery Timescale": up-to Twenty One (21) days from the date the Promoter receives a Response (see paragraph 8 below).

"Twitter Entry Limit": No entry via Twitter.

"Facebook Entry Limit": Once.

"Instagram Entry Limit": Once.

By entering the Competition via Twitter and/or Facebook and/or Instagram, you acknowledge and agree that you accept and will be bound by the following terms and conditions ("T&Cs") relating to the Competition.PROMOTER: The promoter of the Competition is E Entertainment UK Limited ("Promoter"), a company England and Wales with Company Number 04625146 and whose registered address is at 1 Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU ("Registered Office"). If you have any questions or concerns in relation to the Competition, you can write to the Promoter at the Registered Office or email the Promoter at eonlineuk@nbcuni.com, marking your letter or email for the attention of The E! UK Marketing Team and giving the name of the Competition and details of the question or concern.