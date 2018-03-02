2018 Oscars Puppy Predictions: See the Adorable Dogs That Will Help Predict the Best Picture Winner

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 9:01 AM

Forget about the Oscars, these pups are more excited about the Pawscars!

This Sunday before the 2018 Oscars, we're enlisting nine puppies to help us predict the Best Picture winner! 

During E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, the puppies will travel down a red carpet course through paparazzi and other obstacles to get to the Pawscar. If that's not cute enough for you, each of the nine puppies will wear an adorable little t-shirt with the logo of each nominated movie on it, and the first puppy to reach the Pawscar wins! 

After the show, all of the puppy participants you see will be available for adoption through Paw Works. Scroll through the photos below to see some of the dogs you can adopt, and then head to http://pawworks.org/adoptable-animals/ for more information. 

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch Live From The Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards at 10 p.m. and again the following evening.

2018 Oscars Puppy Predictions

Paw Works

2018 Oscars Puppy Predictions

Paw Works

2018 Oscars Puppy Predictions

Paw Works

2018 Oscars Puppy Predictions

Paw Works

2018 Oscars Puppy Predictions

Paw Works

2018 Oscars Puppy Predictions

Paw Works

