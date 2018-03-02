Katie Couric Says She Faced "Gross" Sexism at Work

Like many women, Katie Couric too has been the target of sexual misconduct.

As the #MeToo movement continues to grow, the veteran TV journalist appeared on Thursday at Procter & Gamble's Cincinnati headquarters to speak at the #WeSeeEqual forum about the state of women in the workplace. There, she recalled facing sexism and "gross" comments during her career.

She recalled how her clothing was critiqued publicly when she began hosting CBS Evening News. She also said that early in her career, when she walked into a meeting at CNN, an executive said of her to others around the table, "She's successful because of her hard work, intelligence and breast size," according to multiple reports.

Couric did not name the person. She said that with support from her supervisor, a male anchor, she wrote to the executive and he soon called her, "dripping with apologies."

"I've been very fortunate in terms of not being subjected to a lot of sexual misconduct, but certainly I have been subjected to widely held attitudes about women, about compartmentalizing women," Couric said.