A Career High Note! Relive These Impressive Oscars Performances

An Oscar nomination is considered a career high note for actresses and actors, but sometimes the stars quite literally hit their high note during the show.

The Academy Awards have long been known to incorporate a little song and dance into the annual ceremony, whether it be a performance of one of the Best Original Song nominees, an impromptu bit or a musical opening number.

Just last year, Justin Timberlake kicked off the 89th show with a high-energy rendition of his hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling," before host Jimmy Kimmel took over as Master of Ceremonies.

Well, the time has come for Kimmel to take the Dolby Theater stage once again on Sunday for the 2018 Oscarsalong with a new crop of designated performers, including The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle, "Stand Up for Something" singers Andra Day and Commonand "Mighty River" co-writer and performer Mary J. Blige.

But, before all of those acclaimed performers and nominees serenade us just a few days from now, it's time to look back on the Oscar singers and dancers that came before them and relive the routines that have helped quite literally put a pep in the Oscars' step. Drumroll please...