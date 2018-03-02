EXCLUSIVE!

Mama June Breaks Down After Learning If She's Blind In Never-Before-Seen Clip

by Lindsay Farber | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 6:00 AM

Mama June fears she may never see her family again.

In a heartbreaking sneak peek from tonight's episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot revealed exclusively to E! News, the 38-year-old reality star breaks down at her optometrist's office, worried she's lost her sight forever.

"This is it baby," Mama June's boyfriend, Geno, says to the mom-of-four while on their way to her follow-up appointment. Earlier this season, viewers watched as Mama June underwent emergency surgery to reattach her retina, causing her to wear an eye-patch during her recovery.

"The moment of truth. This has been a long week, and she actually stayed in the chair longer than I thought she would," Geno continues. "I mean, just get the patch off and see what the doctor's got to say. If she can't see and it's bad news, I don't know what the f--k she's gonna say or do."

"It's hard for me to even think about me going completely blind," Mama June says. "Who's going to take care of my girls, my house? I'm not gonna be able to see Pumpkin's baby [or] Alana. It's gonna be awful."

In the clip, the optometrist can be seen comforting Mama June while setting realistic expectations about her eyesight.

"You know, we actually don't expect you to see a lot today because the eye has been through a lot," the doctor says. "We expect things to be very blurry and we're not sure how good your vision's gonna get." 

"What can you see, June? What is it like?" a show producer asks Mama June after she removes her eye-patch, instantly breaking down in tears.

"Can you see me?" Geno asks. "If you can't see, there's still things they can do."

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

