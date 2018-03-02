Every Dress Octavia Spencer Has Worn on the Red Carpet This Year

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018

ESC: Octavia Spencer, BAFTA's

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Truth be told: Octavia Spencer always brings it on the red carpet.

In anticipation of the Oscars 2018, you can be sure that the Shape of Water star won't hold back, because she has a lot to celebrate and so many will be celebrating her. For one, with her third "Best Supporting Actress" nomination, she's joining Viola Davis and Whoopi Goldberg as the most nominated African-American women in the history of the award ceremony. And, within that category, she is the first black woman to gain multiple nods from the academy after her initial win for The Help.

With her talent, accomplishments and continuous grace, the actress deserves to wear a gown that has a similar impact to the one she's had on Hollywood.

It will be hard for the star to one up her 2018 looks. From the Golden Globes to the BAFTA Film Awards, the Hidden Figures star has shined, wearing embellished fabrics and full skirts.

Check out her 2018 looks below!

Octavia Spencer, Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Subtle Suiting

At the 90th Annual Academy Award Nominees Luncheon, Octavia paired a simplistic black dress with an embellished blazer for subtly glam look.

ESC: Octavia Spencer, BAFTA's

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Glitz & Glam

On the red carpet of the BAFTA, the Shape of Water star shined bright like a diamond.

Octavia Spencer, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Perfect in Purple

Octavia needs to do a red carpet twirl in this lace and sheer dress at the Critics Choice Awards! 

Octavia Spencer, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Terrific Textures

At the BAFTA nominees party, the actress appeared at Kensington Palace in a whimsical dress featuring a standout texture.

Octavia Spencer, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sparkling Stars

For the Golden Globes, the actress opted for this glitzy sensation with a cinched waist.

ESC: Octavia Spencer, AFI

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Fun & Flirty

The A-lister trades in her much-loved LBD for an off-white patterned dress and a light pink leather jacket for the AFI Awards.

Octavia Spencer, Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sheer Beauty

Attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, the star chose a black gown with sheer panelling.

