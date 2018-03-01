O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? Is Coming to Fox and You Need to See the First Teaser

"Forget everything you think you know about that night because I know the facts better than anyone. This is one story the whole world got wrong."

The night in question? June 12, 1994, when Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were brutally murdered, leading to the Trial of the Century that America's still not quite over. The person uttering those words? O.J. Simpson himself.

The footage comes from the first look at Fox's new two-hour special, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession, airing Sunday, March 11. Culled from a 2006 sit-down with noted publisher, producer and host Judith Regan where Simpson delivered a shocking hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night of the murders, the special will be the world's first look at the interview after the tapes of the infamous exchange were thought to be lost for over a decade.