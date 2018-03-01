Selena Gomez Sends Happy Birthday Message to ''Super Cool'' Justin Bieber

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 2:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

Justin Bieber's birthday wouldn't be complete without some love from Selena Gomez

In honor of her boyfriend's big 2-4, the pop star took to Instagram on Thursday with a flirty message for Justin. "March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom," Gomez captioned a snapshot of herself with a Polaroid of the Biebs stuck to her forehead. 

It's unclear what SelGo has in store for Justin's birthday celebration, but fans can expect something totally major given their practically inseparable status these days. The on-again pair recently spent time in Jamaica for Bieber's dad's wedding, a joyous occasion that had Selena and Justin locking lips on the beach. 

Photos

Inside Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Rekindled Relationship

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

Splash News

An eyewitness disclosed to E! News of their pre-wedding romp, "They were kissing and hugging throughout the morning. He rubbed sunscreen all over her back, and they enjoyed the pool and being outside... They looked extremely happy."

Over the past month, Jelena rang in Valentine's Day with an intimate dinner date at a Beverly Hills Hotel, preceded by a romantic weekend spent in Laguna Beach

"Everything is so different this time around," an insider previously told E! News of their current relationship status. "This time around, Justin is behaving like a gentlemen and showing how much he cares about her. He's is a lot more open about his feelings towards Selena, which has been a big sign of him maturing."

Happy birthday, Justin! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Selena Gomez , Apple News , Birthdays , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II Was Almost Killed in the Early '80s

OJ Simpson, O.J. Simpson, True Crime Week

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? Is Coming to Fox and You Need to See the First Teaser

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Gets Real While Comparing Buckingham Palace to The White House in Hilarious Interview

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling's Struggles: Overcoming Health Scares, Marriage Drama, Family Feuds and Money Troubles

Lupita Nyong'o, 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon

Lupita Nyong'o, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Bring Major Style to the 2018 Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Nick Jonas, Annalisa Azaredo

Nick Jonas Caught Kissing Annalisa Azaredo While on Vacation in Australia

Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 2017 Emmys, Couples

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Welcome Baby No. 2

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -