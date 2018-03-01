Tori Spelling's Struggles: Overcoming Health Scares, Marriage Drama, Family Feuds and Money Troubles

Olympios told E! News Thursday that she just met Spelling yesterday, on the set of a Facebook digital video she was shooting for TLC's new cooking show Secrets in the Sauce.

"When I arrived she was lovely and super sweet asked to take a selfie with me, which I know she's been silent on social media," Olympios said. "As I got my makeup done she proceeded to sit there and didn't go home. She was talking openly about how she just had a baby and then another baby 10 months after, and how stressful that was, having five kids.

"Someone made a joke to her, like, 'well don't go home, just go get a manicure or something,'" and Tori signaled that she agreed with the sentiment and said something about how Dean was watching the kids.

"Other than that I am just as shocked as anyone and I really hope she's okay," Olympios said. "She was lovely and so nice, but she definitely stuck around longer than necessary. And I just pray everything is okay and her and her family are safe!"