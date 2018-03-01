Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Welcome Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 1:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 2017 Emmys, Pregnant

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's baby girl has arrived!

The proud parents have officially welcomed their second child and first daughter, Morgan confirmed on Thursday. "Hey y'all... baby gal morgan is spectacular," the new dad of two tweeted to fans. "We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal." The baby girl's name has not yet been revealed. 

The two stars, who are also proud parents to 7-year-old son Augustus, used the red carpet to confirm they had another little one on the way back in September at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

At the time, the longtime couple silently announced the happy news when Morgan posed for photographers with his hand on Burton's baby bump. 

Less than a week later, Morgan accidentally spilled the beans that the two were expecting a little girl while appearing at a Supernatural convention. 

Photos

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton: Romance Rewind

"I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans...and, as usual...she was a rockstar. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."

Meanwhile, little Augustus is preparing to become a big brother. "I think for Gus he's just hoping that means different toys that the baby will have as opposed to his," Morgan told E! News. "And I tried to tell him that, 'No, whatever you play with that baby's gonna want.' But we're excited."

The low-key couple have been together since 2009. "This year can't get any better," Morgan told E! News a few months ago. 

Now, their little one has officially arrived! Congratulations to the mom and dad!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jaina Lee Ortiz, Station 19

Grey's Anatomy Introduces Station 19 Leading Lady Andy Herrera

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy

Tina Knowles Drops Hints About Beyoncé's Coachella Preparation

Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jennifer Aniston: What She's Been Up to Since Her Split With Justin Theroux

Farrah Abraham, Aden Stay

Everything We Know About Farrah Abraham's New Boyfriend Aden Stay

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Opens Up About Decision to Come Forward as Sexual Abuse Survivor

Jennifer Aniston's Post Breakup Vacay Plans

Cops Called to Tori Spelling's House Twice Within 24 Hours

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -