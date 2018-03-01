Dorit Kemsley Clarifies Lisa Vanderpump's Comments About Their Level of Friendship

Upon revisiting the episode on Daily Pop, Kemsley admitted she may have overacted to Vanderpump's comment, especially when comparing the longevity of her friendship with Vanderpump to that of her husband's.

"Lisa and I have a great friendship, but I've only known her a short amount of time compared to how long she's known my husband—and they go way back. And all of their friends have known each other for, like, 30 years," Kemsley explained. "So, they have a very different relationship and friendship."

During the RHOBH episode, Vanderpump told Kemsley that while their friendship was born out of Vanderpump's bond with P.K. the Vanderpump Rules star has "grown to love" Kemsley and develop an "authentic" friendship with her.

"I came into my friendship with her because of my husband. So, I completely understand," Kemsley continued on Daily Pop. "Of course, when it came out of her mouth I was like, ‘That's not very nice! We have a far better friendship than that.'"

In the end, Kemsley had nothing but nice things to say about Vanderpump.

"I love her," she said. "She's a very, very dear friend of mine."

