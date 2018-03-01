Cops Called to Tori Spelling's House Twice in 24 Hours

Someone at Tori Spelling's house is calling 911.

It seems something is up at the actress' house because police reported to the Calif. home twice between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, E! News has learned. According to the watch commander at the Topanga Community Police Station, officers first responded to a call Wednesday evening after someone reported a possible break-in, but it was not a break-in.

As the commander confirmed to E! News, police responded to the house again around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing and the commander could not confirm who made the calls nor the nature of the calls.