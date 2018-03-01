Why Oscar Nominee Laurie Metcalf Once Kept Her Dream a Secret

Laurie Metcalf kept a secret for the first two decades of her life. The Oscar nominated star of Lady Bird, who will return to Roseanne when the series makes its TV comeback March 27, wanted to be an actress from a young age, but she kept that dream a secret from, afraid to act on the desire.

"It was a secret because I thought it was foolish and because I had no tools to make it happen. I didn't know who to turn to and I didn't have any models within, probably a 500-mile radius of where I lived on how to do this on how to do this," Metcalf said in the clip above.