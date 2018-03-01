Why Alec Baldwin Defended Woody Allen and James Toback Against Sexual Misconduct Claims

Alec Baldwin is standing by his past defenses of his friends Woody Allen and James Toback with regard to sexual misconduct claims made against him, and has also weighed in on the #MeToo movement as it continues to grow.

Both directors and writers have denied the claims made against them. Baldwin, who has worked with both men on numerous films, talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Allen and Toback in an interview posted on Thursday, three days before the premiere of his new ABC talk show Sundays with Alec Baldwin.

"My inclination to want to defend my friends—who either a I thought were innocent, which is Woody or b) I had no knowledge of what they did and I still have no knowledge of what they did, which is Toback—is a normal inclination," Baldwin said. "It's a normal inclination to want to rally by your friends up until the point that they are convicted of something. If they're convicted of a crime, well then you're sad, and that's tragic, but they've got to go through that process. In the meantime, I hope that we see some manifestation of this beyond just social media."

Baldwin, whose overall stance about sexual misconduct scandals has been echoed online by scores of people in recent months, was also asked if he would have Allen on as a guest.

I doubt there's any amount of money you could pay Woody to come on and talk about this stuff," the actor said. "He has already said everything he has to say."