A New Frontier for The Good Fight's Christine Baranski

Jumbo, who watched The Good Wife back home in England, said the character of Diane "always had a quality to her, that on the surface somebody might see quickly and say, ‘Oh, she's very regal. Oh, she's very well put together.' But she's almost like a predator in a lot of ways because she's like a cat. She sits, she waits, she watches, and when she loses it, she loses it in a way that's useful. She was always the one who—you just didn't want to f--k with her. But you didn't quite know why, because it's not like you saw her storm into rooms and scream at people. She doesn't have to do that."

The Good Fight, according to Jumbo, has allowed viewers to dive deeper into Diane Lockhart's emotional life, to see how deeply she's moved by politics and the world around her. "It's probably what I admire about her as an actor as well," Jumbo said at her character's desk on set. "I spend all day watching Christine's eyeballs. She's always thinking and that comes across in tiny things that she does."