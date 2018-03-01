Fuller House Creator Jeff Franklin "Heartbroken" to Leave His Series

Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin has broken his silence about his exit from the hit Netflix series. Franklin, who also created the original series Full House, took to Instagram to address his Fuller House family and fans.

"I'm heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy," he captioned a picture featuring himself, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure. "I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I'm so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!"