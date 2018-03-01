Ellen DeGeneres Tries to Understand Why Mandy Moore Is Crying

She makes us cry every week on This Is Us, but now the tables have turned on Mandy Moore .

As a slated guest on Thursday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, the hilarious host put Moore to quite the test: cry on demand while wearing a mouthguard. Needless to say, even for a Golden Globe-nominated actress, this was a rare task.

For a competitive twist, the star also had to act out short lines of dialogue with the mouthguard in during the faux cry. The tearjerker queen got right to it as she faced her first phrase: "He bumped me with his burrito."