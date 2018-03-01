Chadwick Boseman Surprises Emotional and Inspired Black Panther Fans

Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain—unless that man is Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther fans filmed a video message explaining what the movie means to them, set to air on The Tonight Show Wednesday. What they didn't know was that Boseman as behind the curtain, waiting to surprise them with Jimmy Fallon. Of course, their reactions were priceless.

Watch the video to see the fans thank Boseman in person.

Here are the fans' feelings about the record-breaking Marvel movie, in their own words:

• "I just want to say thank you so much for making Black Panther. I can't express how much it means to me and the community and my family. Thank you from the very bottom of my heart for all that you've done, for really being a hero that we really need in a time like this. Thank you so much."

• "I cannot tell you how much it means to have you step into the role as our king and be holding it with such grace and poise and joy."

• "I actually saw it four times. I do have a life, but I saw it four times. I saw it once with my girlfriend. Also, I want to thank you having your suit on for most of the movie, because when your chest was out, she was getting all excited, and I felt insecure. So, thank you for that. It means a lot to see a movie that's not, like, a 'black movie,' but it's just a great American superhero move with people who look like me. So, thank you."

• "For me, as the mother of a young son, my son's childhood has been defined by Barack Obama and now Black Panther. So, thank you."