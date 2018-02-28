James Corden Reveals How He Will Talk to His Kids About Same-Sex Relationships

James Corden is ready to pass along his support to the LGBTQ community to his children.

While his kids all fall under the age of six, The Late Late Show With James Corden host knows that there could be a time when one of them asks about same-sex relationships.

When the inquiry happens, James knows just what to say.

"They haven't brought it up, but we have lots of gay friends—like our friends Chris and Mark—who have come over a lot and stayed with us," he explained in the new issue of ATTITUDE. "I think my son has never questioned it as it's always been there. And if he did, I would know what those answers were, which is that these are simply two men that really love each other in the same way I love Mummy and Grandma loves Grandad and that's it."

In the magazine's April issue available online and in-print Thursday, James makes it clear that he will always be an LGBTQ ally.