Survivor: Ghost Island Premiere Goes Wild With Idols As Usual...But Spookier This Time

Survivor has been a lot of things over 35 seasons, but this is the first time it has felt truly creepy.

OK, it's not actually creepy, but maybe spooky? The name Ghost Island, at the very least, is very spooky. It is also the name of a Scooby Doo movie that should definitely exist but appears not to.

The concept of Ghost Island is that all of the idols and advantages were previously found by contestants on other seasons, but never used or used poorly, are haunted, but can regain their power based on the decisions of the current contestants.

There's also an actual island, or at least a different beach, called Ghost Island, which is basically a cemetery of Survivor past. Survivors get sent there when their tribe loses immunity and the other tribe chooses them to bypass tribal council, and sometimes they get prizes, like Jacob. Sometimes, they get nothing but a night alone, like Donathan.