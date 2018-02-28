Brad Pitt Joins Leonardo DiCaprio to Co-Star in Quentin Tarantino's Sharon Tate Thriller

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 7:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino has found his leading men. 

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have been cast in the director's latest drama, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sony announced Wednesday. Aligning with the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's gruesome death, the film is set during Charles Manson's 1969 murder spree

Tarantino outlined the project as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor... Sharon Tate."

Photos

True Crime on Film

Sharon Tate, Valley of the Dolls

20th Century Fox

Pitt and DiCaprio previously collaborated with Tarantino in Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained, respectively. This marks DiCaprio's first film since his Oscar-winning performance in The Revenant. Pitt last acted in 2017's War Machine

As for the film's titular character, reports have claimed Tarantino asked none other than Margot Robbie to sign on for the role of Sharon. In related news, the slain actress recently made headlines after her sister, Debra Tate, slammed Hilary Dufffor playing Sharon in an upcoming project called The Haunting of Sharon Tate

"It's classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event," Tate said. She's yet to sound off on Quarantino's film. 

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is scheduled for a Aug. 9, 2019. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Quentin Tarantino , Brad Pitt , Leonardo DiCaprio , Movies , Casting , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift

Is Camila Cabello Going on Tour With Taylor Swift? See the Tweet Raising Eyebrows

James Corden, Attitude

James Corden Reveals How He Will Talk to His Kids About Same-Sex Relationships

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan Seeks to Dismiss Felony Drug Possession Charge In Virginia

Survivor

Survivor: Ghost Island Premiere Goes Wild With Idols As Usual...But Spookier This Time

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Was Inspired by Her Children to Create BESE and Inspire Latinx Community With Untold Stories

Kristin Cavallari, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry Confirms That Kristin Cavallari's Brother ''Didn't Intend to End His Life'' on Hollywood Medium Season Premiere

Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valdereama

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Could Get Back Together: “They’re in a Great Place”

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -