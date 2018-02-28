Aaron Paul's Wife Lauren Struggling With Infection From Breastfeeding

Lauren Paul is staying strong as she endures a tough moment of motherhood.

Aaron Paul's wife gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Story Annabelle, earlier this month. But as Lauren revealed on Instagram today, she's developed Mastitis, a painful infection of the breast tissue, that can cause flu-like symptoms amongst breastfeeding mothers.

Alongside a photo of her daughter, the new mama shared, "I always heard things like 'you have never known a love like this,' or 'it's like your heart is living outside your chest,' from different parents while I was pregnant. It was hard for me to wrap my head around how deep that love could really be. Well, it's all true. She is everything. My world. Sometimes I just stare at her and cry over how precious and pure she is."