Aaron Paul's Wife Lauren Struggling With Infection From Breastfeeding

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 6:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Aaron Paul

Instagram

Lauren Paul is staying strong as she endures a tough moment of motherhood. 

Aaron Paul's wife gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Story Annabelle, earlier this month. But as Lauren revealed on Instagram today, she's developed Mastitis, a painful infection of the breast tissue, that can cause flu-like symptoms amongst breastfeeding mothers. 

Alongside a photo of her daughter, the new mama shared, "I always heard things like 'you have never known a love like this,' or 'it's like your heart is living outside your chest,' from different parents while I was pregnant. It was hard for me to wrap my head around how deep that love could really be. Well, it's all true. She is everything. My world. Sometimes I just stare at her and cry over how precious and pure she is."

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Lauren continued, "But let me also talk about some other real stuff here. This post labor chapter has been rough at times. Recovering from labor is no joke. I'm definitely on the mend in that department but... breastfeeding. Oh man."

"While it's been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life," the 31-year-old added, "I have developed Mastitis twice within 3 weeks. For those of you who don't know what that is, it's an infection from breastfeeding that creates severe flu-like symptoms."

Lauren described fighting through the "sickest I have ever felt," writing, "The pain and aches were unbelievable." 

The Kind Campaign co-founder hopes by opening up about her experience, more women will discuss the pros and cons of breastfeeding. "If I could give an upcoming mother any advice for this chapter it would be to become well educated about breastfeeding," she offered. "Take a class, do your research or have conversations with other mothers. There are so many things that can happen."

Lauren then took a moment to applaud fellow moms: "I wanna give a big virtual hug to all the mammas out there who have had any type of issue breastfeeding or are dealing with anything physically or emotionally difficult, be it with you or your child. You are not alone."

Feel better soon, Lauren! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Aaron Paul , Babies , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan Seeks to Dismiss Felony Drug Possession Charge In Virginia

Survivor

Survivor: Ghost Island Premiere Goes Wild With Idols As Usual...But Spookier This Time

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Joins Leonardo DiCaprio to Co-Star in Quentin Tarantino's Sharon Tate Thriller

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Was Inspired by Her Children to Create BESE and Inspire Latinx Community With Untold Stories

Kristin Cavallari, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry Confirms That Kristin Cavallari's Brother ''Didn't Intend to End His Life'' on Hollywood Medium Season Premiere

Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valdereama

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Could Get Back Together: “They’re in a Great Place”

Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobby Brown Doesn't Think Whitney Houston ''Died From Drugs,'' Plus More Shocking Confessions

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -