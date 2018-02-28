Aaron Paul's Wife Lauren Struggling With Infection From Breastfeeding

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 6:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Aaron Paul

Instagram

Lauren Paul is staying strong as she endures a tough moment of motherhood. 

Aaron Paul's wife gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Story Annabelle, earlier this month. But as Lauren revealed on Instagram today, she's developed Mastitis, a painful infection of the breast tissue, that can cause flu-like symptoms amongst breastfeeding mothers. 

Alongside a photo of her daughter, the new mama shared, "I always heard things like 'you have never known a love like this,' or 'it's like your heart is living outside your chest,' from different parents while I was pregnant. It was hard for me to wrap my head around how deep that love could really be. Well, it's all true. She is everything. My world. Sometimes I just stare at her and cry over how precious and pure she is."

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Lauren continued, "But let me also talk about some other real stuff here. This post labor chapter has been rough at times. Recovering from labor is no joke. I'm definitely on the mend in that department but... breastfeeding. Oh man."

"While it's been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life," the 31-year-old added, "I have developed Mastitis twice within 3 weeks. For those of you who don't know what that is, it's an infection from breastfeeding that creates severe flu-like symptoms."

Lauren described fighting through the "sickest I have ever felt," writing, "The pain and aches were unbelievable." 

The Kind Campaign co-founder hopes by opening up about her experience, more women will discuss the pros and cons of breastfeeding. "If I could give an upcoming mother any advice for this chapter it would be to become well educated about breastfeeding," she offered. "Take a class, do your research or have conversations with other mothers. There are so many things that can happen."

Lauren then took a moment to applaud fellow moms: "I wanna give a big virtual hug to all the mammas out there who have had any type of issue breastfeeding or are dealing with anything physically or emotionally difficult, be it with you or your child. You are not alone."

Feel better soon, Lauren! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Aaron Paul , Babies , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobby Brown Doesn't Think Whitney Houston ''Died From Drugs,'' Plus More Shocking Confessions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Prince Harry Jokes That He's "Stuck With" Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William for the Rest of His Life

Oprah Winfrey Is the Best Gift Giver of All Time

Inside Farrah Abraham's "Teen Mom" Journey

Chris Hemsworth, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Chris Hemsworth Has His Sights Set on a Men in Black Spinoff

Celebrities' Most Expensive Oscar Jewelry

Kristen Bell & More Stars Completing Their Bucket Lists

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -