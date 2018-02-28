Bobby Brown Doesn't Think Whitney Houston ''Died From Drugs,'' Plus More Shocking Confessions

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 6:11 PM

Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobby Brown is still coming to terms with Whitney Houston's passing. 

The late icon's husband recently participated in a tell-all interview with Rolling Stone, where he shared his perspective on both deaths of Whitney and his 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Six years have passed since Houston accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub, the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use contributing to the tragic incident. Three years later in 2015, Bobbi Kristina faced a similar fate when she was discovered unconscious and submerged in a tub. She succumbed to her injuries seven months later, and boyfriend Nick Gordon was ordered to pay the Brown family $36 million in a wrongful death case

According to Brown, drugs didn't play a factor in Houston's demise. "I don't think she died from drugs," he answered when asked the "most misunderstood thing" about the singer. 

Brown continued, "She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um, she was a great woman."

The New Edition singer elaborated by saying there were other things "that played a part" in Whitney's death, for instance, "Just being broken-hearted." 

Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown, Twitter

Meanwhile, Brown harbors great resentment for Gordon, who has denied any wrongdoing in Bobbi Kristina's death and was never charged criminally. As Brown, 49, put it, he doesn't think justice was served because Gordon is "still walking around free."

He added, "Justice? If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That's just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away."

In Sep. 2017, Brown filed a lawsuit against TV One in attempt to prevent a biopic about Bobbi Kristina's life from airing. It ultimately premiered one month later. 

Read Brown's entire interview here

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

