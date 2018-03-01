Meryl Streep's Oscar Looks Through the Years: Which Outfit Wins?

There's no question: Meryl Streep has had a stellar career…and a red carpet wardrobe to match.

The Hollywood legend has earned 21 Oscar nominations—three of which she has won. If she goes home with the gold Sunday night for her role in The Post, Meryl will be tied with Katharine Hepburn for winning the most Academy Awards in acting ever! Whether she takes it or not, it'll be a moment to remember…so what's an A-lister to wear on such a big night?

Based off her award season garb from recent years, it'll have sleeves, feature draping and run in either white or a dark, muted color. But there's also a chance The Devil Wears Prada star will mix things us.