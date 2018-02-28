Chris Hemsworth Has His Sights Set on a Men in Black Spinoff

  • By
    &

by Lindsay Farber | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 5:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Hemsworth

Spartano / BACKGRID

Here come the Men in Black...and Chris Hemsworth?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 34-year-old actor, who recently starred in Thor: Ragnarok, is considering joining the successful Sony franchise, which is set to be released in June 2019.

As for other names tied to the project, F. Gary Gray, who worked on The Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton, is reportedly planning to direct the film, while Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum are also on board.

And while fans might expect to see Agents K and J, infamously played by Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith in the 1997 original and the two sequels that followed suit, they're in for a surprise. According to reports, the studio has its sights set on introducing new characters this time around, one potentially being played by Hemsworth.

Photos

Chris Hemsworth's 32 Hottest Pics

Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

If the Australia actor does sign-on, this would make quite a year for the star. Hemsworth, who is just coming off his 2017 film 12 Strong, returns as Thor in Avengers: Infinity War which comes out in May, as well as Bad Times at the El Royale which is slated for an October 2018 release.

In an interview with USA Today last month, the star revealed how busy he's been as of late.

"Two days I ago, I was in Atlanta finishing Avengers in my Thor garb," he said. "It's really been two years of non-stop. I'm exhausted, but good."

And when asked about his role of Thor, the star said that he will be hanging up his cape following the fourth installment of the Avengers series, set to be released in May 2019.

"I'm done. I won't be playing the character again," he said. "This really seemed like this never-ending thing. And now it's potentially finishing."

Here's hoping that 2019 brings on some Hemsworth MIB!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Hemsworth , Will Smith , Thor , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Survivor

Survivor: Ghost Island Premiere Goes Wild With Idols As Usual...But Spookier This Time

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Joins Leonardo DiCaprio to Co-Star in Quentin Tarantino's Sharon Tate Thriller

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Was Inspired by Her Children to Create BESE and Inspire Latinx Community With Untold Stories

Kristin Cavallari, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry Confirms That Kristin Cavallari's Brother ''Didn't Intend to End His Life'' on Hollywood Medium Season Premiere

Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valdereama

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Could Get Back Together: “They’re in a Great Place”

Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul's Wife Lauren Struggling With Infection From Breastfeeding

Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobby Brown Doesn't Think Whitney Houston ''Died From Drugs,'' Plus More Shocking Confessions

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -