Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Look Like a Futuristic Girl Group in Tokyo

The Kardashians are taking over Tokyo!

Before the arrival of Khloe Kardashian's baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardashhians star decided to take a sisters trip to Tokyo with Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Since their arrival in Tokyo earlier this week, the trio has been stepping out in some pretty fierce and futuristic outfits.

"I'm gonna post some Tokyo fashion real quick since it's 5am and I can't sleep," Kim tweeted Wednesday. "All Yeezy Season 7." She then shared photos from her night out in Tokyo on Tuesday in which she's wearing silver spandex.

"Night out in Tokyo #SilverSurfer," Kim tweeted along with the pics.