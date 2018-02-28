Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Look Like a Futuristic Girl Group in Tokyo

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 3:43 PM

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians are taking over Tokyo!

Before the arrival of Khloe Kardashian's baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardashhians star decided to take a sisters trip to Tokyo with Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Since their arrival in Tokyo earlier this week, the trio has been stepping out in some pretty fierce and futuristic outfits.

"I'm gonna post some Tokyo fashion real quick since it's 5am and I can't sleep," Kim tweeted Wednesday. "All Yeezy Season 7." She then shared photos from her night out in Tokyo on Tuesday in which she's wearing silver spandex.

"Night out in Tokyo #SilverSurfer," Kim tweeted along with the pics.

Everything We Know About Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Babymoon in Tokyo

Kourtney also shared a picture from their evening out in Tokyo on Tuesday. The E! star rocks red hot pants in the pic, which Kourtney captioned, "OPEN 24 HOURS."

Before heading out with her sisters on Wednesday, Khloe shared a gorgeous photo of herself showing off her baby bump. The stunning mom-to-be posted the pic shortly after responding to haters criticizing her over cradling her bump.

"People are very opinionated about my bump," Khloe wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "I choose to cradle my bump because it's MINE. I've waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Tokyo, Instagram

Instagram

Earlier this week, Khloe revealed that she's eight months along, which means her due date is approaching! In the days leading up to the baby's arrival, a source tells E! News that Khloe is "feeling great" and is "very excited," she's "also a bit nervous about how the delivery is going to go and all of the unknowns."

"It's starting to become very real and she's so excited," the insider shares. "Khloe is trying to enjoy her pregnancy and taking one day at a time. She's looking forward to finally seeing the baby and being able to hold the baby. She is hoping for a smooth delivery and a healthy baby above all."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

